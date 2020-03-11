Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 555,613 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,221,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 555,613 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.42% of Manulife Financial worth $166,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 28,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. 49.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MFC opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

