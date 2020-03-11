FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Clorox Co Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CLX)

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Clorox in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.43 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clorox’s FY2021 earnings at $6.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cfra upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

CLX opened at $175.00 on Tuesday. Clorox has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $178.88. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,905,411,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,449,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,362,000 after acquiring an additional 112,927 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Clorox by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,289,000 after acquiring an additional 397,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,289,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,986,000 after acquiring an additional 47,696 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,089,000 after acquiring an additional 520,194 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

