FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cytokinetics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.01) for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CYTK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Shares of CYTK opened at $13.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $791.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.16. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 452.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,072,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $16,927,353.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $61,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,962.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,082,980 shares of company stock worth $17,052,826. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

