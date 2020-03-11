FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.03. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Eagle Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of EGRX opened at $39.58 on Monday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $519.84 million, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

