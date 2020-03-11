FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the technology company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.44).

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 28.61%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.40. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, Director Ann L. Macdougall bought 5,000 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $67,550.00. Corporate insiders own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 25,819 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

