FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yangarra Resources in a report issued on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Hunt now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on YGR. Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. AltaCorp Capital decreased their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.10 to C$1.85 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Yangarra Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$2.00 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.86.

TSE:YGR opened at C$0.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.32. The company has a market cap of $53.78 million and a P/E ratio of 0.81. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$3.68.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.