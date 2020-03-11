FY2020 EPS Estimates for GMS Inc Increased by Northcoast Research (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of GMS in a report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.15. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for GMS’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of GMS from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

GMS stock opened at $20.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. GMS has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $880.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.00.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. GMS had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

