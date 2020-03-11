FY2020 EPS Estimates for IHS Markit Ltd Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of IHS Markit in a report released on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Foresi now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.39. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on INFO. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

NYSE INFO opened at $61.11 on Monday. IHS Markit has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $81.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $110,065.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,301,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 20,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,636,218.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,489.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock worth $141,958,771. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after buying an additional 853,329 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

