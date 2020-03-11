FY2020 EPS Estimates for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:IAG)

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 8th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.55 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.73. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.’s FY2021 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$81.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

IAG stock opened at C$53.13 on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a twelve month low of C$48.70 and a twelve month high of C$76.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$65.82.

About Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

