FY2020 EPS Estimates for Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Raised by Analyst

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Straumann in a research note issued on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings of $26.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $26.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Straumann’s FY2022 earnings at $36.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $41.37 EPS.

SAUHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Straumann from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Straumann stock opened at $900.97 on Monday. Straumann has a 1-year low of $775.85 and a 1-year high of $1,055.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $993.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $916.33.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

