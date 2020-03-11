FY2020 EPS Estimates for UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)

UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

OTCMKTS:UBEOY opened at $10.61 on Monday. UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in chemicals, pharmaceuticals, cement and construction materials, machinery, and energy and environment businesses worldwide. Its Chemicals segment offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor, high purity chemicals, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

