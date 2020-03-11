FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Issued By B. Riley

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06).

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSV opened at $0.59 on Monday. Gold Standard Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,814,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after buying an additional 314,591 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,852,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after buying an additional 1,552,465 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 173.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 45,077 shares during the period.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.