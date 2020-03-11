FY2021 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $1.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.28. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.47.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $17.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.13). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 228.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.