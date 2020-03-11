FY2023 EPS Estimates for THK CO LTD/ADR Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for THK CO LTD/ADR in a research note issued on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.08.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of THK CO LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of THK CO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of THK CO LTD/ADR stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15. THK CO LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

THK CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, LM actuators, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

