Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $106.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.78 and a current ratio of 22.78.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLMD. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.92.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

