Genesis Healthcare (GEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GEN opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Genesis Healthcare has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $219.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.

Get Genesis Healthcare alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Genesis Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Genesis Healthcare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.