Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,575.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,756 shares of company stock worth $4,534,589 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.84. The stock has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.99. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $80.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

