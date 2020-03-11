Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,305,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,106,000 after acquiring an additional 214,002 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,942,000 after acquiring an additional 279,429 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,771,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,997,000 after acquiring an additional 60,186 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,251,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,079,000 after acquiring an additional 709,767 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,989,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,762,000 after acquiring an additional 22,692 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,517 shares of company stock valued at $25,140,956. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.50.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $139.10 on Wednesday. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $131.96 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

