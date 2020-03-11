Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,357,000. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in American Express by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,228,096 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $152,886,000 after acquiring an additional 702,516 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1,150.9% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 230,015 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,565,000. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd grew its stake in American Express by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,266,620 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $157,682,000 after acquiring an additional 204,914 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.10. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $96.93 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.