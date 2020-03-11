Global Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,500 VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.09.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

