Global Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,600 First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 63.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 46,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 16,675 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average is $33.37. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $36.77.

