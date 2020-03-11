Global Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2,880.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,725 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $955,000. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 336,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 172,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.42.

NYSE:VZ opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

