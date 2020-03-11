Global Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5,666.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.04.

NKE stock opened at $88.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.86 and a 200-day moving average of $94.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Nike’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.