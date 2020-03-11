Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 223 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1,311.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,072,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $248,002,000 after purchasing an additional 224,630 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,634,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after buying an additional 108,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 396,204 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,621,000 after buying an additional 79,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,019,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total transaction of $4,744,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,340 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $167.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.03 and its 200 day moving average is $223.84. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $153.78 and a one year high of $251.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

