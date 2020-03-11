Global Trust Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

IVV stock opened at $289.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $323.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.63. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $274.58 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

