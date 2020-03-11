Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $187,000 Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 517.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 55.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 116,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter.

ISTB stock opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $51.44.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.