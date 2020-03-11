Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $89,000 Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 5,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 123,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 20,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBI. Bank of America downgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

