Global Trust Asset Management LLC Invests $129,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 722,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,563,000 after purchasing an additional 77,326 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3,766.9% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 39,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 38,460 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,902,000 after buying an additional 27,150 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,447,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 381,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,863,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK stock opened at $170.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.36. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $162.26 and a one year high of $211.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.