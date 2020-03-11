Global Trust Asset Management LLC Invests $229,000 in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 21,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the period.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB opened at $112.31 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $96.03 and a one year high of $123.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.80.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.