Global Trust Asset Management LLC Invests $87,000 in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,632,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,463,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.73. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $56.71.

