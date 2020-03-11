Global Trust Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 525 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 28.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 621,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,292 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $146.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $176.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.60, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.83.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $38,960.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $572,518.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,999 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,257.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,836 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down previously from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.85.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

