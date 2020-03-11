Global Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2,272.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,829,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,334 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,904,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $985,053,000 after buying an additional 281,206 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,403,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $823,703,000 after buying an additional 317,246 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $726,936,000 after buying an additional 951,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,419,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $603,496,000 after buying an additional 228,250 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

