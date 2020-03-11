Global Trust Asset Management LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 81,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.12. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,874,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,202,368 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Summit Insights raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Summer Street raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.