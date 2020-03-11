Global Trust Asset Management LLC Takes $50,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000.

Shares of SPGP opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $65.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.84.

