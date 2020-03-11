Global Trust Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 261.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWL stock opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.15. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $42.26.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

