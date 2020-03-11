Global Trust Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,536,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 754,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 316,447 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,339,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,680,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,507,000.

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $35.03.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

