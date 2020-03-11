Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Stock Position Decreased by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global X MLP ETF worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,453,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after buying an additional 1,129,176 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 11,000.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 860,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 852,569 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,930,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,301,000. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,626,000.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $9.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.1825 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.90%.

