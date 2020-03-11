Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.0% of Cipher Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 54.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $852,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $231.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.29.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $184.35 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $170.16 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.48.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.