Goodrich Petroleum Corp Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Capital One Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Goodrich Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GDP. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodrich Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $4.18 on Monday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

