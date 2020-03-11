Gregory C. Bestic Acquires 8,000 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Gregory C. Bestic purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $114,880.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $418.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.83. Farmers National Banc Corp has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 27.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 4,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 51,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 69,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

