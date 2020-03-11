Gregory C. Gretsch Acquires 150,000 Shares of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Director Gregory C. Gretsch bought 150,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $1,206,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $909.18 million, a P/E ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72. Upwork Inc has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $22.27.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.43 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPWK. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Upwork by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Upwork by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Upwork by 2,420.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

