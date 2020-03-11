GTY Technology (GTYH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTYH opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $244.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. GTY Technology has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78.

GTYH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded GTY Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised GTY Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

