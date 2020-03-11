HarbourVest Partners LLC Has $18.89 Million Stake in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

HarbourVest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 840,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,604 shares during the quarter. Slack comprises about 7.8% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Slack worth $18,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WORK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Slack by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,761 shares during the last quarter. Spark Growth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter worth $113,570,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Slack by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,518,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,105 shares during the last quarter. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter worth $27,569,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Slack during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $52,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,554,231.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $32,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,796 shares of company stock worth $5,116,763.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Slack has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.76.

Shares of WORK opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. Slack has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

