HarbourVest Partners LLC Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 86,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000. Tenable comprises approximately 0.9% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Tenable at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,888,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,435 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 352,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 279,525 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 182,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,731,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,138,000 after acquiring an additional 177,684 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 2.29.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Tenable had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 71.06%. The company had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TENB. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 21,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $595,068.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,412,831 shares in the company, valued at $38,866,980.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $163,409.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at $361,563.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,991 shares of company stock worth $1,773,076 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

