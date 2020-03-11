HarbourVest Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000. Beyond Meat makes up 1.1% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Beyond Meat at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Beyond Meat by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $90.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.21 and a 200-day moving average of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and a PE ratio of -79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.46. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.52 million. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 4,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $303,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,046 shares of company stock worth $5,508,730.

Several research analysts have commented on BYND shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $100.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.91.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

