HarbourVest Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 102,912 XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA)

HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 102,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned 0.68% of XpresSpa Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XSPA opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. XpresSpa Group Inc has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

