HarbourVest Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 565,893 Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI)

HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 565,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000. Moneygram International comprises about 0.5% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned about 0.91% of Moneygram International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Moneygram International by 1,746.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,230,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,483 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the 4th quarter worth about $737,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moneygram International by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 186,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGI opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. Moneygram International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $323.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Moneygram International Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Moneygram International from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.23 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.08.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

