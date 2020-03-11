HarbourVest Partners LLC Takes Position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000. Crowdstrike accounts for about 1.0% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the third quarter valued at $828,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $746,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Crowdstrike by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Crowdstrike by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 130,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 70,666 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

In other Crowdstrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 138,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $8,708,178.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $3,924,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,126.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,509,497 shares of company stock worth $294,665,919 in the last three months.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.52.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.22. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $101.88.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.