HarbourVest Partners LLC Takes Position in Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY)

HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 676,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000. Party City Holdco comprises 0.7% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Party City Holdco as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 5,372.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTY stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.25. Party City Holdco Inc has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

