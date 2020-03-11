HarbourVest Partners LLC Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,462 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $67.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.41 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 86.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 2.69.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Stephens upgraded Square from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie started coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Square from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Compass Point started coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 404,205 shares in the company, valued at $26,895,800.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,395,705 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

